Finn Balor to face new opponent on next week's episode of WWE NXT

This will be the first time that Finn Balor is going to face this opponent!

Will The Prince's opponent be able to strike him down?

Finn Balor

Velveteen Dream was off WWE television for a long time as he was tending to his knee injury. However, after Dream returned a few weeks ago on NXT and exacted revenge on The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong, the one who caused his injury, he made it clear that he's coming for their leader Adam Cole's NXT Championship.

On this week's episode of the Black and Gold brand, Velveteen Dream was waiting to have a face to face interaction with Cole. But as he has done in previous weeks, the NXT Champion appeared on a video message where he said that the Dream is undeserving of a title opportunity.

Dream then appeared on the NXT stage and downplayed Cole's achievement of being the longest-reigning and greatest NXT Champion in history. Suddenly, Finn Balor appeared from the side and said that he doesn't know Dream nor does he like him.

Balor further added that when Dream talks about the greatest NXT Champion of all time, it's him. He then warned The Sartorial Superstar by saying that further ignorant comments from him will get him a date with The Prince in the future.

Dream accepted his challenge and asked if Balor would be a gentleman and pick him up for the date on next week's episode of NXT.

This will be the first time that Balor will go one on one with Velveteen Dream and for Dream, he will have to deal with The Prince before he gets his hands on Cole.