Finn Balor to make special appearance for another WWE brand

Finn Balor currently represents NXT

WWE has announced that Finn Balor will make special appearances for NXT UK at the brand’s next set of television tapings in Coventry, England on March 6 and March 7.

The Irishman previously competed in NXT UK in January 2019 at the TakeOver: Blackpool event, where he defeated Jordan Devlin – the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion – in an impromptu match.

With the next NXT UK TakeOver special due to take place in Dublin, Ireland on April 26, Balor is now set to appear on NXT UK in the weeks leading up to the show.

Don't miss a SPECIAL APPEARANCE from @FinnBalor at @NXTUK Coventry on 6th and 7th March!



Finn Balor IS @WWENXT!



— WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 18, 2020

Finn Balor’s current WWE status

Finn Balor began 2019 by challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble and he ended it as one of the biggest names on the NXT roster.

In 2020, the two-time Intercontinental Champion has been involved in a heated rivalry with Johnny Gargano, which culminated in a victory for Balor at the recent NXT TakeOver: Portland event.

Later in the night, Gargano betrayed fellow #DIY member Tommaso Ciampa in his NXT Championship match against Adam Cole in the main event, seemingly bringing an end to the Gargano vs. Balor storyline in the process.