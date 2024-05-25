Finn Balor trap & more - 5 things Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio can do after their potential romance was caught

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was spotted exiting the same car as Finn Bálor on RAW earlier this week. This led to several speculations, especially after eagle-eyed viewers caught her potential romance. It has been a whirlwind of shocking turns, from secret backstage meetings to suspicious social media activities.

It is widely speculated that Dominik Mysterio could betray Rhea Ripley for Morgan while Mami is recovering from her injury. However, the potential new pairing may have to play a crafty long game for both short and long-term benefits on RAW.

Here, we look at five things Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio can do if they are secretly involved in a potential romantic angle in WWE.

#1. Liv Morgan plans a shocking end to the title match

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. It would be safe to say that the challenger is prepared to use all weapons at her disposal to get her hands on the gold. She could strike a huge blow by unveiling Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio as her secret allies during the match.

The Judgment Day members could help Liv Morgan beat Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship. However, we may not see their identities disclosed just yet, as Triple H may prefer a slow build-up until the big reveal. What if Dominik Mysterio pushed Morgan into pursuing an alliance with Bálor?

Better yet, is there a secret romance brewing, or is Morgan using Dominik to set a trap for Finn Balor on RAW? Not to forget, Bálor trained Becky Lynch and wouldn't betray his former student for nothing. It will be interesting to see if the former women's champion made promises in return, considering The Prince's eyes are on gold, which rests with Damian Priest.

#2. Rope in JD Mcdonagh and Carlito

Although it appears that Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio are already in talks with Liv Morgan, the latter may be planning to target other members of The Judgment Day too. JD McDonagh's loyalties lie with Bálor, whereas Carlito is a trusted ally of Dominik Mysterio, owing to their mutual hatred for Rey Mysterio and LWO.

It is worth noting that Damian Priest has insulted both McDonagh and Carlito, questioning their credibility. Their recent humiliation at the hands of the Archer of Infamy may play a pivotal role in convincing them to ultimately side with Morgan.

#3. Conspire against Damian Priest

Damian Priest is expected to engage in an intense title feud with Drew McIntyre after King and Queen of the Ring. This would see the World Heavyweight Champion focus solely on the Scottish Warrior as the two build their rivalry for a massive title match at the next Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle.

This would give Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio the perfect window to turn The Judgment Day against Damian Priest. The latter imposing his leadership has led to rising tension among The Judgment Day members, giving Morgan the right opportunity to capitalize.

#4. Liv Morgan fulfills her promise to Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan promised Rhea Ripley that she would take away everything from her. As things stand, the menacing heel is making calculated progress in her bid to keep her promises to Mami. Only this time, Morgan is eyeing more than just Ripley's Women's World Championship, which she was forced to relinquish due to injury. Morgan has repeatedly insisted that winning the Women's World Championship would end her "revenge tour," but the reality could be far from the truth.

We have already seen her secret meetings with Dominik Mysterio flame rumors of their romance. Now, Morgan could go a step further and use her potential new alliance with Finn Bálor to become a part of The Judgment Day. It would undoubtedly be hurtful for Rhea Ripley to see her family replace her with her biggest nemesis on RAW.

#5 Break-up The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan winning the Women's World Championship, joining The Judgment Day, and secretly romancing Dominik Mysterio is bound to set up a massive title feud with Rhea Ripley when the latter returns. This time, it would be Mami who came back with a vengeance on her mind.

However, Morgan could add to the injured superstar's misery by also breaking up The Judgment Day. She could use her time with the heel faction to tear them apart. This would make their feud more personal and allow other members to pursue new runs. Ripley could return at SummerSlam and confront Morgan to set up a memorable rivalry.

