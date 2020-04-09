Fired WWE legend reveals when his relationship with Vince McMahon began to sour

The WWE legend said his relationship with Vince McMahon soured.

He went into more detail about what happened backstage.

Arn Anderson said his relationship with Vince McMahon soured in 2015

Arn Anderson was let go from his backstage role in WWE last year after a backstage incident. According to reports, Alicia Fox wrestled while intoxicated at a Live Event and Arn Anderson was blamed for it and fired. You can check out more details regarding that HERE.

Arn Anderson went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling. He debuted at All Out, chasing out Tully Blanchard during Cody's match against Shawn Spears. Anderson is now firmly entrenched in the Nightmare Family and is currently its head coach.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about when his relationship with Vince McMahon began to sour. According to Arn, it was around 2015. He said that he kept getting blamed for things that were out of his control.

He gave an example, during the time when Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton were getting over big as tag-team partners. Here's what he had to say:

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are partners. And they were getting over if you remember that time? They were getting over strong. And of course, you had the other Wyatts on the floor [at ringside]. I mean this was one of those combinations that you were like ‘my god these guys may win the tag titles and never lose them, ever.’ We do stuff that we knew was good heat. During the match, we would lay some stuff out and we would do some clever stuff using the guys on the floor. And then we would come back and just get chewed out for it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Anderson added that Vince McMahon would commplain about certain aspects of matches and he had no idea why Vince was doing so. He said that no one had any idea why they kept getting chewed out by Vince. Anderson went on to elaborate in further detail.

He would say ‘guys that’s babyface stuff.’ Let me get this right. You get into a scenario where you bail out to the floor and a babyface is chasing you. Your partner distracts the ref and the guy on the floor kicks his head off. Behind the referees back on the floor! And that’s a baby face thing!? H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

As we previously mentioned, Arn Anderson is now the head coach of the Nightmare Family. He regularly accompanies Cody down to the ring and shouts instructions at him during matches. Anderson looks perfectly suited to the role and with his years of knowledge, he was a fantastic addition to All Elite Wrestling.

You can listen to Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.