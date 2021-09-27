First 5 picks of 2020 WWE Draft Night 2: Where are they now?

WWE recently made the announcement that the 2021 WWE Draft will once again take place in October.

Like the previous WWE Drafts, this year's event will take place across two nights, as it will air on both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

The respective rosters of both brands will be shaken up almost exactly 12 months after the previous WWE draft.

Night One of the 2021 WWE Draft will take place on the October 1st episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The event will conclude on the October 4th episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two-night event will see the Superstars of WWE selected to either the red or blue brand, as both shows will bring some new faces in ahead of their respective "season premieres."

Ahead of this year's draft, let's look back at the first five picks of the 2020 WWE Draft Night 2 and how the past 12 months panned out for these selections.

#5 Charlotte Flair (WWE RAW)

On the second night of the 2020 WWE Draft, the fifth and final pick of the first round saw Charlotte Flair remain on Monday Night RAW.

At the time, Flair was off television recovering from surgery and various injuries that she had been working through.

The Queen later returned in December at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view as a surprise tag team partner for Asuka. The duo defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. But the popular pairing dropped the titles back to Jax and Baszler the following month at the Royal Rumble show.

The Queen then transitioned into a feud with Lacey Evans as part of a controversial storyline in which Ric Flair managed Evans on Monday Night RAW. But the angle was dropped after The Sassy Southern Belle revealed that she was legitimately pregnant.

After she took some time off, Charlotte continued chasing the RAW Women's Championship on the red brand for a few months. This pursuit paid off, as Flair eventually won the title for the fifth time by defeating Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank in July. That being said, she lost the title the following night on RAW when Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the champion.

Still, Flair quickly recaptured the RAW Women's Championship when she beat Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at SummerSlam to once again become the champion of the red brand. She has reigned supreme ever since.

