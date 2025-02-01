First-ever two-time winner, NXT star to eliminate former world champion? - 4 last-minute predictions for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE fans are in luck, as tonight is finally the night. The Sports Entertainment titan will host the 2025 Royal Rumble, their first Premium Live Event of the year. The show will be live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As is common, the show will feature two Royal Rumble matches. While men have had a Royal Rumble match for nearly four decades, women have only had it since 2018.

Despite that, the Women's Royal Rumble match is sometimes as good or even better than the men's variant. The division is stacked beyond belief right now and features an array of incredibly talented individuals.

This article will offer a handful of last-minute predictions for the big-time bout tonight. This includes a surprise return, a dominant victory, and a heartbreaking elimination. How will the Women's Royal Rumble match go?

Trending

Below are four last-minute predictions for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble.

#4. Roxanne Perez will eliminate Bayley from the Women's Rumble match

Expand Tweet

Bayley has arguably been the backbone of WWE's women's division for quite some time. Whether she's world champion, in the tag team division, leading a group, or putting over other stars, she is seemingly always helping elevate the entirety of the women's scene.

Currently, The Role Model is quite busy. Not only is she teasing challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, but the former WWE Women's Champion is also feuding with Roxanne Perez on NXT, chasing after that brand's title, and has lingering issues with IYO SKY.

The issues with Roxanne Perez could lead to a memorable moment during the Women's Royal Rumble match. To the surprise of some, Roxanne Perez could enter and shockingly eliminate The Role Model from the bout. This would further elevate Roxanne and add to their ongoing storyline. It would also make for a great scene in a video package.

#3. Lyra Valkyria will be the Women's Royal Rumble Iron Woman

Expand Tweet

Lyra Valkyria is an Irish superstar who joined WWE through the NXT UK brand. She later moved to NXT, where she held the coveted NXT Women's Championship. She has since been called up to the main roster and has been a force on Monday Night RAW for the better part of the past year.

The extremely talented Irish star recently had the greatest moment of her WWE career. She prevailed in a tournament to become the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, last defeating Dakota Kai to win the belt.

Now, Lyra will be entering the Women's Royal Rumble match. She may not win, but Lyra could play a hugely important role in the bout. Valkyria could be the Iron Woman who spends the most time in the match. In a sense, she could be the glue holding things together for the vast majority of the bout.

#2. Asuka will return in the Women's Royal Rumble match

Asuka was one of the most impressive NXT Women's Champions in the brand's history. She later joined WWE's main roster and has main evented major shows, won numerous world titles, and has helped lead the tag division on multiple occasions.

Damage CTRL has had some rotten luck, unfortunately. Asuka suffered an injury, Dakota Kai has had several injuries, and even Kairi Sane is out of action. Hopefully, all three will be back and healthy soon in WWE.

The Empress of Tomorrow may be the first to come back and could do so tonight in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. While she is unlikely to win the match for a second time in her career, a comeback would set the world on fire, and fans would be thrilled to see her again.

#1. Charlotte Flair will become the first-ever two-time Women's Royal Rumble match winner

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female star in WWE today. She has been completely dominant in the company, which is proven by her 14 world title wins. Flair has also managed to hold tag team gold and the NXT Women's Title. She has been a force to be reckoned with.

The Queen is no stranger to the Royal Rumble match. She has competed in the stipulation bout in the past. In fact, Charlotte has even won one once. Flair was the victor of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.

Interestingly, there hasn't been a repeat winner in the history of the Women's Royal Rumble. Charlotte could be the first female star to do that and very well could at the big show later tonight. Flair could make history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback