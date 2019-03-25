First Ever Women's WrestleMania Main Event: 5 Reasons Why It Didn't Need To Happen

The WWE Women's Division has easily now become the Ronda Rousey show

WWE has officially announced that Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will be main eventing this year's WrestleMania, which is a huge step forward in the Women's Evolution and perhaps the most inevitable announcement in WWE history.

It has become a well-known observation that WWE is doing everything that can to push forward the women in the company right now since Rousey has brought in a new breed of fans and the women can finally be taken seriously.

This is a huge step forward for the women of WWE after the years of bra and panties matches, evening gown competitions and women who were signed as playboy models, but at the same time there are a few drawbacks to this plan since the company will need to continue to push forward after this and it's easily the biggest thing that the women have been rewarded.

#5. What's next?

How does WWE push this one forward?

Over the past few years, WWE has realized that the WWE Universe has gotten behind the Women's Division which is why they have been happy to push forward the Evolution as much as they possibly can. This has included the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, Hell in a Cell match, Ironwoman match, Elimination Chamber match, solo pay-per-view and even the Women's Tag Team Championships being unveiled next month.

The WrestleMania main event was the one thing that always alluded the women of WWE and now that they have finally checked that off the list, the big question is "What's next?" WWE has found it hard to continue to push the Women's Evolution year by year as seen by this year's Royal Rumble when Lynch's win was rendered pointless by the WWE Chairman merely weeks after it was confirmed.

Does this mean that the women will never be able to main event again or that every year WWE will now push a male and female main event even if the match itself isn't up to grade for the show?

