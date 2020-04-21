First photos of Corporate Money in the Bank ladder match set revealed

The Money in the Bank ladder match will take place from WWE HQ

With the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, all walks of life have been affected and have been forced to adapt to our current reality. WWE is no exception. The company have already released a number of Superstars, agents and other staff to deal with the financial implications brought about by restrictions imposed due to the pandemic. We also saw WrestleMania take place at the WWE Performance Center for the first time and it took place over two nights as well as being pretaped.

WWE Money in the Bank has also been affected by this. With no fans being allowed at the tapings, the company has come up with a unique solution. This year's Money in the Bank ladder matches will take place from WWE HQ and have been dubbed the "corporate" Money in the Bank ladder match. The match will begin on the ground floor of WWE HQ as Superstars battle to read the briefcases which will be hanging on the roof of the building.

We finally have the first photos of the set for the "corporate" Money in the Bank ladder matches thanks to TheWrestleDaily. The set looks spectacular and you can check out photos of the set below:

WWE also released an official press release on the first-ever "corporate" Money in the Bank ladder matches. Here's what the press release said:

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual. The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.