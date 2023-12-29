First-time-ever dream match, retirement? 4 directions in WWE for Brock Lesnar in 2024

When casual WWE fans think of professional wrestling, there are likely a few names who come to mind. Legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Rock along with more modern legendary figures such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Randy Orton are key examples.

However, another name people undoubtedly think about is Brock Lesnar. This is not just because of his pro wrestling credentials. The Beast Incarnate was a fantastic amateur wrestler who later had success in the UFC in between his stints in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

While Lesnar is a seemingly unstoppable athletic machine, he works a relatively limited schedule. For example, The Beast Incarnate only wrestled six times in 2023, one of which was in a Royal Rumble Match. Still, each of his appearances were special.

As 2023 winds down and 2024 is ready to begin, there is little doubt that The Next Big Thing will have another fantastic year. This article will take a look at a handful of things the former UFC Heavyweight Champion could potentially do in the next calendar year, including possible retirement and a dream feud.

Below are four directions in WWE for Brock Lesnar in 2024.

#4. Brock Lesnar could have a dream feud with Gunther

Gunther on SmackDown

Gunther is one of the most impressive superstars in WWE. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, having held the prized title for over 500 days now. In that time, Gunther is yet to be pinned or made to submit.

The Imperium leader has been as dominant as just about any WWE Superstar ever. He has the longest United Kingdom Championship reign in company's history, only losing when he dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov. He has since replicated that success with the Intercontinental Title.

A dream match for many wrestling fans is The Ring General vs. The Beast Incarnate. Can the most dominant star of the recent era stand toe-to-toe with arguably the most intense and intimidating wrestler in the company's history? If fans are lucky, they may get to find out at WrestleMania. Who knows, Brock may win the coveted title.

#3. He could reignite his feud with CM Punk

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is back in WWE. While those words still do not feel real, it is true as The Straight Edge Superstar returned to the company at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 in Chicago. Since then, Punk has appeared on television a handful of times.

Now that he is back, there is a slew of opponents that the fans want to see CM Punk compete against. One WWE Superstar he could battle is somebody he has history with in Brock Lesnar. The two had a fantastic feud around a decade ago.

During that rivalry, Lesnar and Punk had a classic match at SummerSlam. It would be fun if Triple H and the other officials in the company opted to re-create their past rivalry by having the two go at it at SummerSlam 2024. It is not yet clear where the event will be held, but imagine if it took place around Chicago? That narrative will definitely set the fans ablaze.

#2. The Beast Incarnate could retire from WWE

Brock Lesnar on RAW.

Brock Lesnar is an athletic marvel. Every time he enters the ring, The Beast Incarnate throws opponents around with ease nobody else can replicate. Even the powerful Omos felt Brock's wrath at WrestleMania. He is also incredibly quick and agile, which is a deadly combination.

Still, the former WWE Champion is human. That means he, like all of us, is growing older. In fact, The Beast Incarnate is currently 46 years old. Given his size and athletic history, he has had a much more physical 46 years than most people can ever even comprehend.

As a result, there is a chance that Brock will retire from WWE in 2024. While fans would hate to see Lesnar step away once and for all, he has certainly made a lot of money and memories in the industry. If he does feel it is time to hang his boots up, fans will known they watched a legend in his prime do unimaginable things.

#1. Brock Lesnar could battle Bronson Reed in a battle of monsters

Expand Tweet

WWE has several big men in the company these days. Some of the giants on RAW and SmackDown includes the likes of Omos, Drew McIntyre, Ivar, and Gunther. It could be argued that the best of the bunch, however, is Bronson Reed.

The powerful Bronson Reed is an Australian superstar who weights in excess of 300 pounds. Despite his stocky frame, the strong and intimidating Reed can sometimes move with the finesse of a cruiserweight. His Tsunami splash off of the top rope can leave the WWE Universe in awe.

There is a chance that the behemoth Bronson Reed could go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in 2024. It would be, by far, the biggest match of Bronson's career. At the same time, Lesnar could help establish Reed as a true monster going forward if he put the Australian star over.

What do you want Brock Lesnar to do in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!