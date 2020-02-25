First-time-ever match and Aleister Black vs Erick Rowan announced for Monday Night RAW

WWE have announced two big matches for tonight's Monday Night RAW. Aleister Black will be taking on Erick Rowan once again while Humberto Carrillo will be going up against his cousin, Angel Garza.

Black and Rowan had a go at each other last week on RAW, with The Dutch Destroyer coming away victorious. The former NXT Champion escaped the Iron Claw and won the match after hitting his opponent with 2 Black Masses.

Rowan is now looking to redeem himself and make sure he gets the Iron Claw to do the job tonight. He needs a win to get the momentum going for himself as he heads to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown this Thursday.

Angel Garza, meanwhile, has had an excellent start to 2020, although things have been inconsistent for him. He won the Cruiserweight title but dropped it soon after. However, he did get himself promoted to Monday Night RAW, and he is now set for his first-ever singles match against his cousin, Humberto Carrillo.

Garza had teamed up with Bobby Lashley last week on Monday Night RAW to beat Carrillo and his tag-team partner, Rusev.