It's no secret that Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in all of WWE. She's a 14-time singles Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Due to her spot in WWE, she's usually always in big programs and challenging for titles. That booking has led to The Queen being a Champion in every year of her career.

With such a constant presence in certain spots in the company, she usually appears whenever a new titleholder is crowned.

That trend continued on SmackDown as Asuka was awarded the WWE Women's Championship to replace the RAW Women's title. Flair made her return after two-month hiatus and immediately asserted herself in the title picture. She has traditionally always had the upper hand against Asuka.

It wasn't the first time Charlotte Flair has crashed big moments for other WWE stars.

Nonetheless, below are three instances of The Queen stealing the spotlight in huge moments in company history.

#3. The creation of The Man (SummerSlam 2018)

The Man was born after Lynch snapped at Flair.

Leading up to SummerSlam in 2018, there was a storyline of Becky Lynch never being able to "win the big one." That year, she finally earned a title shot against Carmella at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

On the road to the event, however, Charlotte Flair returned from a hiatus and wanted another shot at the title. She won a match and was added to the bout. Flair went on to win the SmackDown Women's title out from under Lynch's grasp.

She tried to shake hands with Lynch, but The Irish Lass Kicker snapped and attacked Flair after the match.

It was supposed to be a heel turn for Lynch, but the fans were tired of The Queen superseding her friend at every turn. The angle eventually created The Man persona and made Lynch a colossal star.

#2. Crashing Asuka's WWE Women's Championship Ceremony

WWE @WWE



has returned to challenge



#SmackDown "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" @MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! "I don't wait in line... I MADE THE LINE!" 🔥@MsCharlotteWWE has returned to challenge @WWEAsuka for her WWE Women's Championship! #SmackDown https://t.co/TFTBgzaSWB

Whenever a new champion is crowned, Flair usually returns and immediately jumps to the front of the line to challenge them.

Before the recent title ceremony, Bianca Belair approached WWE Official Adam Pearce about getting her rightful rematch for the Championship. As things happened in the ring, Flair was immediately handed a shot at Asuka and her new belt.

The EST unhappily approached Pearce again backstage after the ceremony because Flair jumped ahead of her. It could become a triple-threat match but is another instance of The Queen creating her own line for a Championship shot.

#1. The circuitous route to the main event of WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 saw Flair and Lynch again crossing paths in the ring.

WrestleMania 35 was iconic due to hosting the first-ever main event featuring female superstars. Becky Lynch had won the 2019 Royal Rumble and the right to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

Her road to getting to the actual match, however, was long and confusing. She was suspended and required to re-earn the title shot she rightfully won at the Rumble.

In the middle of The Man trying to earn back her title shot, The Queen was randomly inserted into the main-event match by Vince McMahon.

Just weeks before the Show of Shows, Flair also randomly won the SmackDown Women's belt from Asuka. It was to "up the stakes" but kept The Empress of Tomorrow out of a significant match at the event.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes