Five Brock Lesnar Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About

Will Brock Lesnar leave WWE for good after Summerslam?

What is going on with Brock Lesnar?

That is without a doubt the question on everyone's mind after what Brock Lesnar did on the July 30th episode of Monday Night Raw. While things could always change, it seems like the answer to that is pretty straightforward. In fact, it looks like WWE is making obvious that Roman Reigns will be coming out of Summerslam as the new Universal Champion.

With that being said, what will become of Lesnar and his future with the company? Furthermore, when will Lesnar's first fight in The UFC be, and how many more will he take part in after that?

With everything said and done, it is hard to know everything about what's next for Brock Lesnar. However, here are five stories or rumors that fans need to know about Brock Lesnar and his future that have cropped up recently.

#5 Remaining schedule

How many more WWE events are Brock Lesnar scheduled for?

According to Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for only one more episode of Monday Night Raw before Summerslam. Meltzer states during the podcast that Lesnar will be on Raw in Greensboro for the go home show before Summerslam and then the post Summerslam show in Brooklyn.

Whether more dates are scheduled after that remains to be seen, but it looks like the night after Summerslam may indeed be the final time the fans see 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Another thing that points to this, is how Lesnar is being built up as this horrible heel character now and seemingly cutting ties with Paul Heyman in the process.

#4 Paul Heyman

How much longer will Paul Heyman be apart of WWE?

Speaking of Paul Heyman, Meltzer also claimed on the latest episode of The Wrestling Observer, that Paul Heyman will be joining Lesnar for The Greensboro show. But, as of now, it is unknown whether he will be on the post Summerslam show in Brooklyn or not, and also if he would be used moving forward.

With that being said, some are speculating that this will lead to Heyman costing Brock Lesnar the match and aligning with Roman Reigns. While that would certainly be interesting to see, it comes at the cost of Reigns being the ultra face that the company wants him to be.

On the other hand, this would definitely work, especially since it saves WWE from needing a perfect promo from Roman Reigns every night, something that already seems difficult for him.

