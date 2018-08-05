Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Controversial Moments Of The Women's Revolution

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
890   //    05 Aug 2018, 10:47 IST

WWE, Women's revolution,
What are the darkest moments of The Women's Revolution?

The Women's Revolution used to mean something.

A time when women's wrestling could be the main event of Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live or even a big four pay per view if the storyline was exciting enough to showcase it.

Unfortunately for The Women's revolution, it has taken a dark turn over the past couple of months or so and is now a shell of its former self. Of course, there are a variety of reasons why that is and they will all be discussed on this list, but it's obvious that WWE is the reason that this movement is stalling so badly.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With that being said, here are the top five controversial moments

#5 Dana Brooke character.

Dana Brooke,
Is Dana Brooke wasting her time with Titus Worldwide?

While most of the things on this list will have to do with a storyline or a moment in a storyline, this one is going to focus on a character instead. With that being said, Dana Brooke's role as the statistician for Titus O'Neil is unoriginal and is pretty much just a Stacy Keibler knockoff minus the focus on her legs.

Of course, WWE had to do something with her after the protege of Charlotte storyline came to an end, but putting her in such an eye candy and sexist role in the midst of the women's revolution is an awful idea. It also doesn't inspire much for her in the future either, which is sad since WWE is supposed to be giving women a chance right now.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Asuka
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
WWE News: The WWE touts the Women's Revolution at the NBC...
RELATED STORY
The rise of the WWE Women’s Revolution
RELATED STORY
10 Milestones of the Women's Revolution
RELATED STORY
Top 5 shocking WWE moments of the new era
RELATED STORY
5 women superstars WWE has given up on
RELATED STORY
4 of CM Punk's greatest WWE moments
RELATED STORY
3 of the funniest off air WWE segments
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE should bring the Women's Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest WWE Championship reigns of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE caught making controversial mistake on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us