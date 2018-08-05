5 Controversial Moments Of The Women's Revolution

What are the darkest moments of The Women's Revolution?

The Women's Revolution used to mean something.

A time when women's wrestling could be the main event of Monday Night Raw, Smackdown Live or even a big four pay per view if the storyline was exciting enough to showcase it.

Unfortunately for The Women's revolution, it has taken a dark turn over the past couple of months or so and is now a shell of its former self. Of course, there are a variety of reasons why that is and they will all be discussed on this list, but it's obvious that WWE is the reason that this movement is stalling so badly.

With that being said, here are the top five controversial moments

#5 Dana Brooke character.

Is Dana Brooke wasting her time with Titus Worldwide?

While most of the things on this list will have to do with a storyline or a moment in a storyline, this one is going to focus on a character instead. With that being said, Dana Brooke's role as the statistician for Titus O'Neil is unoriginal and is pretty much just a Stacy Keibler knockoff minus the focus on her legs.

Of course, WWE had to do something with her after the protege of Charlotte storyline came to an end, but putting her in such an eye candy and sexist role in the midst of the women's revolution is an awful idea. It also doesn't inspire much for her in the future either, which is sad since WWE is supposed to be giving women a chance right now.

