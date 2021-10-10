5 current WWE Superstars who could be Hardcore Champions

The WWE Hardcore Championship was a championship remembered for its chaos, violence, and handful of champions. The championship was first established in 1998 and was defended in WWE for four years.

The majority of the time, the title was contested under 24/7 rules. A superstar could pin the champion anytime, anywhere, as long as a referee was present. The rules are precisely the same as the currently active WWE 24/7 Championship.

Several current WWE superstars would have been the perfect Hardcore Champion. That being said, let's take a look at five superstars who could be Hardcore Champions.

#5 Sheamus would have been the perfect WWE Hardcore Champion

It goes without saying that Sheamus is one of the toughest WWE superstars currently on the roster. The hard-hitting Irishman is described on WWE.com as having a "red-hot temper that matches his fiery head of hair. Sheamus never backs down from a fight."

He's a fighter and brawler who doesn't shy away from using weapons when means necessary. Sheamus often participates in gimmick matches to get a physical edge over his opponents. He most recently introduced a barroom brawl to his arsenal of gimmick matches.

Sheamus debuted in ECW. The Celtic Warrior spoke with Sports Illustrated about his aspirations and style in October 2020:

"You can win all the titles in the world you want, but it doesn’t mean anything if people aren’t invested in your story. hat’s all I want, the story. And I’m going to give you a very violent one. I thought back to how Dr. Tom Prichard really brought something out of me when I started here, tapping into this aggressive Irish brute. I thought about Stan Hansen. I studied a lot of his matches. I just loved his physical style. When I went to ECW, I worked with Goldust, who was a veteran. We beat the s--- out of each other, and it was awesome," Sheamus said.

The WWE roster would have to be on their guard if Sheamus was running around as Hardcore Champion. His style and experience would tear through the roster to deliver many extreme beatings and Brogue Kicks.

