5 Dream Matches Fans Want at Wrestlemania 35

Wrestlemania 35 will take place from Metlife Stadium

The 35th edition of Wrestlemania will hail from East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7, 2019.

At the time of writing, there are few clues as to which matches will take place on the card, other than perhaps a Daniel Bryan vs Miz title match, should one of the two terminate AJ Styles's near 12 months WWE Championship reign in the next few weeks.

In recent years, WWE has relied on part-time or nostalgic acts to sell it's the biggest show of the year.

In 2011, 12 and 13 it was The Rock. In 2014, it was Batista. In 2015, it was Sting. In 2016 it was Shane McMahon. In 2017, it was Goldberg and in 2018 it was former UFC fighter and movie star, Ronda Rousey who was brought into WWE in time to sell the card.

The likes of veteran talents such as Triple H, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and John Cena all compete each year in Wrestlemania in one of their few in-ring appearances throughout the year.

With that business model in mind, it isn't out of the realms of possibility that WWE will seek to invite former stars or other outside acts to sell the card and as such, several potential fantasy encounters come to mind.

WWE fans have been talking on social media and other forums about several bouts that may take place on the card.

The following slideshow sees SK analyse which wished for matches are most likely to occur on the biggest show of the year:

#5 Sting vs The Undertaker

The Icon vs The Phenom

During the height of the Monday Night Wars between WWE Raw and WCW Nitro, there were many dream matches that were often spoken about between stars of the two companies.

Goldberg vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock vs Hulk Hogan and most of all: Sting vs The Undertaker.

The world got to see Rock vs Hogan in 2002 and 2003 but Goldberg debuted in WWE, the night after Stone Cold retired.

However, when WCW closed its doors in 2001, both Sting and Undertaker had many miles left on the clock and a match between the two supernatural gimmick performers seemed inevitable.

But Sting signed for WWE's rivals, Total Nonstop Action instead and did not land in WWE until November 2014.

He wrestled four matches (two on PPV) before a neck injury suffered in a WWE title bout with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015 ended his career.

However, some three years later and Sting has mooted the possibility that his neck could withstand one more match and he wants it to be with the "Phenom."

Undertaker is known to be very protective of his gimmick and aura and given his own physical limitations will now only compete if it makes sense and will be beneficial to his legacy.

This match undoubtedly is and if WWE are willing, could well be the featured legends match at next year's Wrestlemania.

