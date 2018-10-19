Five feuds that WWE teased this week

Batista's return was an eventful one

It was an eventful week in WWE as Smackdown had its 1000th episodes. Many new storylines were laid on both brands, but Raw got an upper hand in this respect as more things happened on Raw than on Smackdown. Since Smackdown completed such a monumental milestone it was certain to create more headlines than Raw.

Seeds for new feuds were sown that are set to unfold on the respective brands and it will definitely have a major impact on the future of both the brands. It could be either in near future or in the distant one.

Today we are going to list such five feuds which were teased by WWE this week. As always we would love to hear from your side as well.

#1 Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor

A feud of speed and strength

This is the only feud out of the lot which was not directly teased but could certainly be on the card. Finn Balor was in action against Jinder Mahal (As he has been doing for a month now), and he made quick work of the former World Champion. After the match, he was beaten down by Bobby Lashley, who was there for his match against Tyler Breeze.

This may not seem a major development as it can be taken as an action of intense anger from Lashley or a way to bring more heat to the man by assaulting a much-loved babyface in the form of Finn Balor.

But if WWE decides to go in this direction then it can certainly help both these performers and help elevate them to greater heights. Also, this feud could be an easy possibility as both Balor and Lashley have not been doing anything worthwhile on Raw.

