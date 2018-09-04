5 interesting roles Shawn Michaels could play during Undertaker vs Triple H at Super Show-Down

Shawn Michaels will be in Australia, but what role will he play?

One of the biggest shocks of the year came on last night's Raw when Shawn Michaels was speaking about the upcoming Super Show-Down event and, in particular, a match that will see two legends of WWE take to the ring to face off against each other for the final time ever when The Undertaker faces off against Triple H - only for the gong to hit and The Deadman to appear on Raw for the first time since his rare Raw 25 appearance earlier in the year.

While the card for WWE's event Down Under already looks stacked with The Shield taking on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, Miz taking on Daniel Bryan in a number one contender's match, The Riott Squad facing off against The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey, and the team of John Cena and Bobby Lashley facing off against Kevin Owens and Elias, there's arguably no match bigger and more exciting for the show than The Undertaker vs Triple H for the first time in eight years, and the last time ever.

However, with Shawn Michaels confirmed for the event, too, speculation that was rumbling underground began to create some cracks last night, and those cracks soon flared into an all-out earthquake when Undertaker made his presence known and accused Shawn Michaels of retiring out of fear last night - planting the seeds for the Heartbreak Kid to make his own presence known during the match Down Under at the 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground next month.

But what role will HBK play? Well, he could be a guest timekeeper, an announcer, on the commentary - but none of those is interesting - so I have a few ideas of my own...

#5 Returning to make it a Triple Threat Match

Could HBK return?

Well, this may seem like the least likely option but, after last night, nothing seems impossible. In an interview with Sky Sports recently, Shawn Michaels did say that, contrary to his previous assertions, he would be open to one more match if it was done right.

“It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer. It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the Showstopper, Mr WrestleMania, and that I'm 52 years old now."

As he said last night, HBK has stuck to his word on retirement, very much being one of the few wrestlers not to come back for "one more match" - much to the dismay of the WWE Universe - after losing in a Career vs Streak match against - who else? - The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, eight years ago.

If Michaels did return, you'd think it would be a huge match with strong build, but with the HBK saying that they wouldn't be getting the Showstopper or Mr WrestleMania, a "low key" event (not that I think you could say a 100,000 capacity stadium that'll be seeing Triple H vs Undertaker is that) could be the venue.

It is unlikely, though, which takes me on to the next option...

