Five matches that could take place at the All Women's pay-per-view, Evolution

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.86K   //    24 Jul 2018, 11:30 IST

The Women's Evolution pay-per-view will feature over fifty women!
The Women's Evolution pay-per-view will feature over fifty women!

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon come down to the ring to start off the night. The majority of the wrestling Red Brand's roster stood on the entrance stage to wait for the three of them to make the announcement.

Triple H brought up the '#GiveDivasAChance' hashtag which had taken over Twitter three years ago and said that was the start of the Women's Evolution. He praised the women asking them to step forward, saying that he had seen them step up their game, and outperform and steal the show on multiple occasions. 

Stephanie took over, to talk about the change that WWE planned to bring to WWE when it came to the women on the roster. She announced that on the 28th of October, WWE would host an all women's pay-per-view, called Evolution. The pay-per-view would feature over fifty women, who would take over the show, with the Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT Women's Championships all hanging in the balance. 

You can see the announcement by Stephanie McMahan here:

While there have been rumours about a possible Women's Tag Team Championship and even an Intercontinental Title for Women, Stephanie did not confirm either during the announcement. With so much time to go before the All Women's pay-per-view finally takes place, WWE may announce the Championships.

In this article, we will look at five of the matches that could happen at the All Women's pay-per-view, Evolution. 

5. Tournament for the Tag Team Championships:

Bayley and Sasha fought each other on Raw before they had to be sent for counselling
Bayley and Sasha fought each other on Raw before they had to be sent for counselling

With a rumoured total of over fifty women involved in the Evolution pay-per-view, it would not be at all surprising if the event featured a tournament. 

The rumoured Women's Tag Team Championships might have the perfect platform to be debuted. A tournament for Women's Tag Team Championships would not only give many women a chance to feature on the card but also offer the titles a boost at the very beginning by being featured on the first-ever All Women's pay-per-view. 

Be it Bayley and Sasha, The Riott Squad, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, or any other pair of women the titles would help bring the Women's Division closer to being at par with the Men's Division.

You can see Bayley and Sasha team up here:

