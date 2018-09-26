Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Moments From This Week's Raw That Made The Fans Smile 

Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
597   //    26 Sep 2018, 23:59 IST

The Workhorses of WWE
The Workhorses of WWE

The WWE universe is one of the toughest crowds to impress in the wrestling business. The fans, especially those watching an event live and those on Twitter, have been known to be brutal in their assessment of any segment within a show.

Due to a large number of wrestling promotions competing for supremacy all over the world trying to take over as the top wrestling company, the WWE consistently has to up its game to impress the fans; therefore, whenever the WWE manages to make the fans smile it is worth noting.

These are the five moments from this week's edition of RAW that made the fans happy.

#5. Stephanie scolding Corbin


The WWE universe has a love-hate relationship with Stephanie McMahon depending on which character she is portraying. This week Stephanie was in the role that came most naturally to her, the boss. While Baron Corbin was trying to butter her up by wishing her happy birthday, Stephanie wouldn't have any of it and scolded him for being made a fool off by the Shield. She also scolded him for putting himself in a match for the universal championship. The segment was one of the most entertaining for the fans as Corbin finally got his comeuppance. 

#4. The Dogs of War trying to turn Dean Ambrose


Seeing the members of the shield in the middle of the ring is always a great moment for the WWE universe.

What was quite distinct was that Dean Ambrose was the only one without a belt, while his Shield brethren held the Intercontinental title and the Universal championship; enter the dogs of war.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre all cut promos trying to convince Dean to leave his brothers and team-mates, as they said that he was being held back by them.

Any viewer could tell that the fans were really behind the idea as they have been clamouring for a heel Ambrose since his return from injury. 


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain Stephanie McMahon Bayley
Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week 
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
8 match grades for Monday Night Raw (21 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
The 4 MVPs of this week's RAW (24th September 2018)
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 17 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us