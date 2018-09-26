Five Moments From This Week's Raw That Made The Fans Smile

The Workhorses of WWE

The WWE universe is one of the toughest crowds to impress in the wrestling business. The fans, especially those watching an event live and those on Twitter, have been known to be brutal in their assessment of any segment within a show.

Due to a large number of wrestling promotions competing for supremacy all over the world trying to take over as the top wrestling company, the WWE consistently has to up its game to impress the fans; therefore, whenever the WWE manages to make the fans smile it is worth noting.

These are the five moments from this week's edition of RAW that made the fans happy.

#5. Stephanie scolding Corbin

The WWE universe has a love-hate relationship with Stephanie McMahon depending on which character she is portraying. This week Stephanie was in the role that came most naturally to her, the boss. While Baron Corbin was trying to butter her up by wishing her happy birthday, Stephanie wouldn't have any of it and scolded him for being made a fool off by the Shield. She also scolded him for putting himself in a match for the universal championship. The segment was one of the most entertaining for the fans as Corbin finally got his comeuppance.

#4. The Dogs of War trying to turn Dean Ambrose

Seeing the members of the shield in the middle of the ring is always a great moment for the WWE universe.

What was quite distinct was that Dean Ambrose was the only one without a belt, while his Shield brethren held the Intercontinental title and the Universal championship; enter the dogs of war.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre all cut promos trying to convince Dean to leave his brothers and team-mates, as they said that he was being held back by them.

Any viewer could tell that the fans were really behind the idea as they have been clamouring for a heel Ambrose since his return from injury.

