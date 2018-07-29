Five of the craziest things that have happened at SummerSlam

WrestlingGuruX7 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 759 // 29 Jul 2018, 16:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With SummerSlam coming up on August 19, it's time to take a look back at all of the craziest things that have happened over the years. Good or bad, there have been tons of game-changing things that have taken place at the "Hottest Event of the Summer" from its inception in 1988 to now in 2018.

These are the five craziest moments in SummerSlam history.

#5: Hulk Hogan's Showdown with Zeus (1989)

Hulk Hogan and Zeus at the 1989 SummerSlam

After the two did battle in the movie No Holds Barred, Hulk Hogan and his movie rival Zeus took their feud to a real WWE ring when Hogan teamed with Brutus Beefcake to take on "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Zeus at the 1989 SummerSlam.

#4: Shawn Michaels Accidentally Helps Bret Hart (1997)

Michaels and Hart had a backstage fight only two months prior to SummerSlam

This moment has to go down in the history books not only because it had a huge impact on the fans, but also because it set in motion many other things that changed wrestling forever. To set the scene, Undertaker was defending the WWE Title against Bret Hart and Michaels had been put in as the guest referee.

With the feud between Hart and Michaels apparent both to the fans and backstage, the question was how the match would end and if Michaels would screw Bret out of the title. The finish saw Michaels try to hit Hart with a chair only to hit Undertaker instead, thus helping Hart win the WWE Title.

This would set up the first Hell in a Cell match between Undertaker and Michaels (which saw the debut of Kane) and the Montreal Screwjob match at Survivor Series later that same year.

#3: Undertaker vs. Undertaker (1994)

The two Takers have a staredown

WWE has tried a few times to pull double takes on fans: two Kanes, two Sin Caras, and so on. But the first attempt at this was when a second Undertaker started to terrorize the original. The two naturally settled it in a match at SummerSlam in one of the weirdest moments of SummerSlam history.

1 / 4 NEXT