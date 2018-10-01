Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 People That Should Replace Dean Ambrose  In The Shield

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.04K   //    01 Oct 2018, 19:43 IST

The Shield, WWE,
Does WWE need to replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield?

WWE has some very important decisions to make.

One of those decisions is whether WWE should officially break up The Shield once Dean Ambrose betrays his brothers, or have someone else join the group in Ambrose's place after the break up. Of course some are going to see that as ridiculous and a cheap way to get Reigns over, but it's not like WWE hasn't done it before.

In fact, WWE made it a point during the group's last reunion to have other superstars take Ambrose's place while he was injured. WWE even had Kurt Angle join The Shield for a night to take on Kane, The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and Braun Strowman, which was one of the best matches of the year.

With that being said, it's not like WWE hasn't done this point and its not like it wouldn't make sense to do it again. In all honesty, doing so might rub some fans the wrong way, especially since its not the original Shield, but it does allow for WWE to keep the group going for awhile longer and gives a young star a pretty high profile spot in the process.

Here are five superstars that are no doubt deserving of such a role.

#5 Bray Wyatt

The Shield, WWE, Bray Wyatt,
How would Bray Wyatt do as a member of The Shield?

While Bray Wyatt might seem like a controversial pick to replace Dean Ambrose, it would give Wyatt something to do and it would be like trading one lunatic for another. Much like Ambrose, Wyatt will be that heavy muscle that The Shield needs in order to move forward and will serve as a bit of a dream pairing for fans.

Wyatt would also fall right in line with The Shield promo wise and it would be cool to see what twist he puts on their promo style. In the end, it's not the perfect pick and contradicts a good portion of this group's history in The WWE, but that doesn't mean the company can't do it and it certainly doesn't mean that they won't

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Roman Reigns
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
Five superstars who could replace Dean Ambrose in The...
