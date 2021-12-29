5 potential WWE storylines for Vince McMahon with superstars other than Austin Theory

In recent weeks, we have seen a lot more of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, specifically on Monday Night RAW. McMahon appeared to be assisting Austin Theory with his development in a number of backstage segments.

The Chairman first appeared at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November carrying Cleopatra's egg given to him by The Rock. This was done to coincide with the release of The Rock's latest film Red Notice.

By the end of the night, the egg was stolen and a search began to find the culprit. The thief was ultimately revealed as Austin Theory. Vince McMahon was surprisingly impressed by Theory for having the guts to steal his egg and proposed he watch WWE RAW with him.

In multiple backstage segments, we saw Vince giving Austin Theory tips and warnings for the young superstar to "expect the unexpected." McMahon ended up slapping Theory, and Theory has since been out to prove himself to the boss man.

Where the storyline is going remains to be seen, but it is great to see Vince McMahon back on screen. That begs the question of which other WWE Superstars he could work with, with WrestleMania approaching.

That being said, let's take a look at five potential WWE storylines for Vince McMahon with superstars other than Austin Theory.

#5. Vince McMahon could question Roman Reigns' legitimacy as Head of the Table and bring in The Rock

The Rock's final match of all time will be against Roman Reigns

We saw the gift Vince McMahon received from The Rock at Survivor Series. The storyline from the pay-per-view shows that he and The Great One are still close.

Vince McMahon may doubt Reigns and not see him as the true Head of the Table. Of course, Reigns is having an incredible run as Universal Champion but there could be one challenge the Chairman may want to see.

Vince may say that Roman Reigns will only be the real Head of the Table if he beats his older bloodline relative, The Rock. As we know, it has been speculated for a while now that a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock WrestleMania match could happen.

Vince McMahon could ultimately be the one to get that ball rolling to make it happen. He could even remain involved right up until the blockbuster match itself, and witness the passing of the torch moment.

