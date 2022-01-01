5 Reasons why Roman Reigns should break Brock Lesnar's 503-day record reign as WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns could be on his way to making history if he defeats Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 on January 1, 2022.

Reigns is only days away from breaking Brock Lesnar's record of 503 days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief will be on day 489 when he enters the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

If he beats Lesnar and has no title defenses within the two weeks following WWE Day 1, The Head of the Table will break the record. One can only imagine what kind of celebration he would have on SmackDown if it were to happen.

Roman Reigns first won the Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view in August 2020. He defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred match to win the prize.

Reigns has been on an incredible run ever since, leading The Bloodline with The Uso's and Paul Heyman by his side. He has overcome challengers such as John Cena, Edge and Daniel Bryan to cement his place at the summit of WWE.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Roman Reigns should break Brock Lesnar's 503-day WWE Universal Title reign record.

#5 Roman Reigns has been one of WWE's best characters in recent memory

Acknowledge him. It is hard to argue against the fact that Roman Reigns has been the best character in WWE this year. Ever since his return in August 2020 the Universal Champion has raised the bar both in the ring and on the mic.

His heel persona as The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table has hooked the WWE Universe and suited Roman to a tee. When Reigns' music hits, the atmosphere in the building changes. He has a whole new aura about him.

In an interview with FOX Sports, the leader of The Bloodline revealed that he always wanted to be a heel character:

"I’ve always wanted to turn heel. It was one of those things where it was like, "Man, I want to do this because I know I can tap into a different level of character work. I know I can create so many more layers as a performer if they allow me to do this, but the numbers just wouldn’t let me." (h/t FOX Sports)

He has been captivating and delivered exceptionally while in this role and earned the right to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

There's plenty more he can offer when it involves The Tribal Chief gimmick.

