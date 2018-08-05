5 Reasons Ronda Rousey Winning The Raw Women's Title Will Ruin WWE

What does WWE stand to lose by making Ronda Rousey Raw Women's Champion?

Believe it or not, there are a lot of things that could go wrong with Ronda Rousey winning the Raw Women's title from Alexa Bliss at Summerslam. In fact, a win for the former Bantamweight champion at Summerslam could have negative effects on WWE, it's women division and the future of the Women's revolution.

While Ronda Rousey helps with the ratings, a box office attraction and one of the most legitimate athletes that the WWE has to offer, there are other things that she is, that could be troublesome for WWE. In fact, it could end up putting WWE in the same situation that they are currently in with Brock Lesnar, which is only hurting their overall product.

With that being said and Rousey's christening as Raw Women's champion seemingly taking place at Summerslam, here are five things that are going to be negatively affected by this win. Keep in mind that some of this will be opinion only and based on viewing habits, but others will be based on what Rousey as a champion would do to the company.

#5 Too soon

What happened to starting off slowly with Ronda Rousey?

WWE is going to tout this revolutionized women's division, but choose to focus on someone from UFC that has only been with the business for six months. Of course, some will try to justify that due to her name recognition, and to a large degree they are right about that, but it just sets a bad example for the locker room.

Think about all the women that are already being overlooked in favor of Ronda Rousey and you will see a bunch of women that have been waiting for years to receive the kind of treatment that Rousey is getting. Not only does that totally defeat the point of the women's revolution, it also will make it harder for other superstars to succeed alongside Rousey.

#4 Focus on Rousey

Ronda Rousey should be a focal point, but not The Women's divisions only focus.

There is no doubt that Ronda Rousey is going to be the focal point of the Raw Women's division for quite a while if she wins at Summerslam. While some might see that as a good thing, especially with how popular Rousey is right now, WWE needs to build up other stars as well or risk creating a John Cena or Roman Reigns like situation.

With that being said, and Rousey not guaranteed to be a long-term success in WWE, it doesn't make sense for WWE to invest so much in her so fast. If they do go on it with it, however, they risk putting the Women's division in a state that it has never been in before and make it harder for some women to get a title shot or even airtime.

