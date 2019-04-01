5 Reasons Smackdown Live is better than Monday Night Raw right now

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 325 // 01 Apr 2019, 10:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston mania is running wild!

There's something about that blue brand right now.

While some fans might think it is just a product of only being a few weeks away from WrestleMania 35, WWE actually seems finally ready to set Smackdown Live up for long term success. Beyond that, they might finally be willing to make it just as important, if not more important than Monday Night Raw

With that being said, the results have already shown through in several of their recent booking decisions and it looks like this is the new trend for the blue brand. Of course, it probably has to be, especially with Fox sports paying big money to have Smackdown Live on their network and WWE has to pull out all the stops to make their network happy.

In the end, here are the top five reasons why Smackdown Live is now superior to Monday Night Raw. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know which show you think is superior at this point in time.

#5. Raw too repetitive

Monday Night Raw is just getting too repetitive

Let's be honest here.

Monday Night Raw is at the point where you can practically predict what's going to happen in the opening segment in the show. It's either going to be some long drawn out promo that eventually leads to a match or a promo that leads to a fight. Either way, it's the same thing that the fans have seen countless times before and shows that the red brand isn't willing to take any chances.

Compare that with the chances that Smackdown Live has been taking over the course of the last two weeks and you see a huge contrast in booking styles. From the gauntlet match that featured Kofi Kingston taking on half of The Smackdown Live roster to the impromptu women's title match last week, the company is trying some very interesting things!

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement