5 Reasons Why Asuka Can Be Added To The Main Event Of WrestleMania 35

Should Asuka be added to The Women's title match at WrestleMania 35?

How could WWE do this?

While that might be the question the WWE Universe is asking itself after watching Asuka lose the SmackDown Live Women's title to Charlotte Flair, things might not be as bad as they seem right now. In fact, the company could be setting up to make the triple threat main event of WrestleMania 35 a little more interesting.

That's not to say Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair aren't doing an amazing job of making their feud must watch television, but one has to admit that adding Asuka into the mix makes things just that much better. Beyond that, it will allow Asuka, who is one of the company's most talented stars, to finally get the main event moment she deserves.

With that being said and Charlotte Flair now the proud owner of the SmackDown Women's title, here are five reasons why Asuka can be added to the Triple Threat Women's title match at WrestleMania 35. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to let us know if WWE made a mistake by taking the belt off of Asuka.

#5 Less pressure booking wise

Asuka being added to the match could be good news for Becky Lynch!

Think about it!

WWE is putting three of their biggest women Superstars in a triple threat match for the women's title at WrestleMania 35, and a loss by any one of those women could severely damage their career.

If nothing else, Becky Lynch losing is a worst case scenario for the company, but does that automatically mean they can justify handing Ronda Rousey her first loss? Beyond that, what will another loss for Charlotte do? Will it start to chip away at her credibility in marquee matches after losing at TLC, being defeated again at The Royal Rumble and Fastlane.

With that being said, WWE needs an out and one way to create that and to have Asuka take the deciding fall in the women's title match. At least that way, Ronda Rousey can go into semi-retirement without looking weak in defeat, Charlotte doesn't get handed another decisive loss and Becky Lynch can have her moment!

