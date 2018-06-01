Five reasons why Finn Balor should win Money in the Bank

It may now be time for the rise of the Demon

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 20:21 IST 4.39K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor and Roman Reigns faced each other in the Money in the Bank qualifying match

Finn Balor is one of the top current WWE stars, although he has not had the best of luck since coming up to the main roster. Down in NXT, however, it was a different story.

Finn had an incredible run in NXT, and still hold the record for being the longest reigning NXT Champion, at 292 days.

With Money in the Bank coming on, he has found himself thrown back into the mix for an opportunity at a top level WWE Championship. Given the record of the Money in the Bank contract, the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match has an opportunity to rise to the top of the WWE roster. With this in mind, here are five reasons, why of the eight superstars, Finn Balor should win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

5. Finn Balor is one of the most charismatic and talented Stars

Finn Balor's finishing move, the Coup de Grace

Finn Balor is one of the most capable stars in the WWE ring. He has proven his ability time and time again, by putting on matches of a high-quality level.

His bout with AJ Styles at TLC was one to behold, and more recently, his matches with Seth Rollins showed why the fans value him so highly. Balor had an excellent run in NXT where he was able to hold the NXT Championship for 292 days, a feat which is not ordinary by any means.

You can watch the SummerSlam 2016 Universal Championship match here:

Add to his ability in the ring, his natural charisma, and WWE have the perfect star on their hands. He can hold an audience in rapture and have them even give him a standing ovation. Finn winning the ladder match would also be believable, with the high flying credentials he has to his name.