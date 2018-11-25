Five Reasons Why WWE Not Punishing Nia Jax Is Best For Business

Should Nia Jax lose her title match for injuring Becky Lynch?

Let's be honest here.

While The WWE Universe is understandably upset about Nia Jax injuring Becky Lynch during an invasion angle on Raw a couple of weeks ago, that doesn't mean WWE feels the same way. In fact, with what WWE did with Nia Jax at Survivor Series and the next night on Raw, it seems like the company is all in on her as a heel again.

Of course, a lot of other WWE Superstars aren't even happy about Jax not getting punished after injuring Nia Jax, but it feels like they are ignoring the bigger picture here. Furthermore, they seem to be forgetting that a lot of what WWE is doing with this storyline is some of the things that have made programming interesting over the past year or so.

With that being said and Nia Jax still seemingly on a collision course with Ronda Rousey at The TLC pay per view, here are five reasons why not punishing Nia Jax was the best decision for WWE. Do you agree with this? What do you think would be best for business? Let us know in the comments below!

#5 Fans reaction

Whether The WWE Universe likes it or not, Nia Jax is best for business!

It's no secret that The WWE Universe absolutely despises Nia Jax right now after she injured Becky Lynch during an invasion angle on Raw, but does that really mean she should be punished? In fact, with the polarizing crowd reaction she is receiving and the new wrinkle in her character, doesn't it make more sense to capitalize on it?

Think about it! WWE probably wasn't going to book Jax to take the title off of Rousey anyway, which means this will most likely not result in her winning the championship. In the end, it would be understandable to be upset if WWE were to crown Jax champion after the incident with Becky Lynch, but another match with Rousey doesn't risk much

