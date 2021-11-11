5 released WWE Superstars who could return to NXT

Mass releases have been commonplace in WWE since the pandemic began. The first mass exodus came in April 2020, when the company released a large number of superstars and backstage personnel.

Hopefully, when times get better, WWE will look to re-sign some of the talents and find a spot for them.

Right now, NXT has been revamped and is called NXT 2.0. Superstars released in the last two years would certainly be able to find a home on NXT 2.0.

That being said, let's take a look at five released WWE Superstars who could return to NXT.

#5. Bo Dallas could return to WWE on NXT

Danny Bently @DannyBentley60 May 23 2013 Bo Dallas NXT champion May 23 2013 Bo Dallas NXT champion https://t.co/J6LHQKsdc0

Is it time to 'Bolieve' that Bo Dallas will someday return to WWE NXT? It's likely. The former NXT Champion graced the brand with some fantastic moments during its early inception and got himself a spot on the main roster.

He would be a welcome addition to a roster undergoing a makeover. After being absent for some time, what a moment it would be if Bo was to return and make a shocking return on NXT.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion spoke with Highspots Wrestling Network about his future in August 2021:

"So, my next goal, I’m definitely, 1,000 percent not done wrestling. There’s no chance in that. My next goal is to find something that I can really sink my teeth into, something that I really love and that I’m passionate about that is not a one-off." (h/t Sescoops)

WWE would be making the right move by giving Bo something that he can sink his teeth into. He's talented in the ring and on the mic and could excel during another run with the company.

His run with his "Bolieve" gimmick became something of a comedy character. Dallas could use that in a reprised gimmick to say he never "Bolieved" in himself, and it's time to go back to the old ways that saw him win the NXT Championship.

If he was let loose on the revamped NXT as a solo competitor, it would mark his first singles run in as many years.

