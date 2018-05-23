5 Ring of Honor wrestler you might see in WWE and five that you won't

With former ROH talent like the Undisputed Era and Samoa Joe now WWE mainstays, who else will make the jump to the latter?

ROH world champion Dalton Castle and the Boys

Wrestlers used to jump from one promotion to the other, often seemingly more than other folks changed their socks.

Sometimes one particular territory won't be a good fit for the wrestler, or maybe their persona or character is at odds with the creative vision being offered. For whatever reason, wrestlers have found a 'grass is always greener on the other side of the fence' mentality to be beneficial.

Adam Cole, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles are all major stars in the WWE but cut their teeth in other promotions such as ROH and TNA. Here are five ROH wrestlers who might get offered a contract with WWE, and five who never will.

Might Join WWE someday: Silas Young

The Last Real Man has enjoyed an ROH TV title reign of late and seems to be putting together a heel group centred on himself and Beer City Bruiser.

Why he might be right for WWE: Young has a great presence, voice, and look. He has throwback appeal but can wrestle the breakneck modern indy style. He would be a great fit on 205 Live or the main roster.