5 Shortest matches in WWE history

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Jul 2018, 14:03 IST

Goldberg faced Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series
Wrestling Matches are not typically only a minute long. A match inside the ring can last from anywhere between 3 seconds (the time it takes to count the pinfall) to a never-ending length. In WWE, the longest individual performance is recorded by Seth Rollins when he participated in the Raw Gauntlet Match earlier in the year.

However, when it comes to WWE, nothing can be taken for granted. While some bouts may go on forever, other matches end before the WWE Universe has time to blink.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

WWE certainly likes to shock its fans and do the unexpected. Nothing is more unexpected than a match which the fans expect to last a while ending before they can even register that it has begun. Over the history of the company, WWE has done this numerous times, as anyone who saw Extreme Rules 2018 can testify.

In this list, we will talk about the five shortest matches in WWE history. While Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's match at Survivor Series certainly shocked the audience for its short length, there are several other matches which have been even shorter.

Without further ado, let's get into it.

#5 The Rock vs Erick Rowan (6 seconds)

The Rock hit Erick Rowan with a Rock Bottom
When the Rock wrestles in WWE nowadays, it is always a special occasion. Be it the 'Once in a Lifetime' match he had with John Cena, or the rematch with Cena the year after that or the bout he had with CM Punk were all of excellent quality. No one who saw those bouts could say for a second that the Rock could ever not excel at matches. Despite staying away from the wrestling ring for several years, there did not appear to be any problems when it came to getting readjusted to the ring where he had started his career.

So, when he was interrupted at WrestleMania 32 by the Wyatt Family, he decided to take part in an impromptu match with Erick Rowan. The bout saw him defeat Erick Rowan in a measly six seconds. The win over Rowan meant that he had set the record for the fastest victory in WrestleMania victory. The Wyatt Family member had no time to gather himself after the Rock Bottom, and the pinfall victory went to the Rock. 

You can see the full match here:

Anirban Banerjee
