5 Signs That Brock Lesnar Is Retiring From WWE After Summerslam

Looks like Brock Lesnar is done with WWE after Summerslam.

Will The WWE Universe ever see Brock Lesnar again?

While there is a saying in WWE that you're never supposed to say never in the wrestling business, it seems like Lesnar's pro wrestling career might finally be coming to an end. In fact, from the way that WWE is portraying Brock Lesnar on television right now, it honestly feels like having him leave for good is the only rightful conclusion to all this.

Of course others will think that Lesnar will be back sooner or later after quenching his appetite in UFC but the way his character is being written right now and all the things that are happening to him, it feels as if none of this would make sense or have any purpose if Lesnar doesn't leave for good after SummerSlam.

With that being said and Summerslam inching closer and closer every day, here are five sings that Brock Lesnar will be retiring from pro wrestling after his match at Summerslam. Keep in mind that this doesn't mean he won't show up on Raw the next night, especially since he's scheduled to do so, but he will never wrestle in WWE again.

#5 Entered USADA drug pool

It is being reported that Brock Lesnar has entered The USADA drug testing pool

It was reported by Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer that Brock Lesnar has entered The USADA drug testing pool and has already been tested multiple times. The move is supposedly in anticipation of Lesnar's UFC suspension being up in January, which will allow him to transition back into the octagon.

While Lesnar did pull double duty in WWE and UFC when he went up against Mike Hunt last year, it was reported that it was a one time deal only and wouldn't be done again. With that being said, it isn't very likely that WWE would make that kind of deal again, especially with them trying to focus on a post-Brock Lesnar WWE.

