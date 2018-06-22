5 Superstars That Deserved To Be On The Cover Of WWE 2K19 More then AJ Styles

WWE announced AJ Styles of the cover superstar for WWE 2K19 this month, but the company passed up these five superstars in the process.

Did WWE make the right choice for their WWE 2K19 cover boy?

Call it hurt feelings, but WWE passed over several deserving superstars to make AJ Styles the cover superstar of WWE 2K19. While AJ Styles is also very deserving of the honor of cover superstar, there will still others who surpassed him this year. Not only that, there were also superstars that would be capable of helping WWE sell more copies of the video game then AJ Styles could.

With that being said and the dirty deed done by WWE over the past week by naming Styles there cover boy of WWE 2K19, here are five superstars that deserved it just a little bit more than The Phenomenal one. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion and you are certainly entitled to yours as well, but try to see it from a different perspective.

#5 Ronda Rousey

WWE really should have considered Ronda Rousey for the cover of WWE 2K19!

Not only does Ronda Rousey have a ton of crossover appeal as a former UFC competitor and a mainstream media darling, she is also arguably one of the most interesting things about The WWE right now. Of course, a lot of that has to do with her thrilling tag team match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, but she is quickly gaining steam as a title competitor as well.

In the end, she would have made WWE 2k19 relevant in a way that has not been done before and probably solidified herself as a prominent spokesperson for the company as well. The decision would have also helped to sell the eventual title matches that are to come between Rousey and The Raw Women's roster, which could be a turning point for WWE.