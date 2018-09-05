Five Superstars Roman Reigns is overshadowing

Anyone who isn't The Shield seems to be in danger of becoming an afterthought

Believe it or not, WWE has been taking any other main event star that isn't The Shield and turning them into an absolute joke in the eyes of the fans. In fact, this has happened so many times over the course of the last couple of weeks that it is becoming harder and harder to root for anyone besides The Shield.

Of course, that's what WWE probably wants right now, especially since it means establishing Roman Reigns as their top man, but it is coming at a cost. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe and their favorite superstars, the cost of this is WWE making other superstars look bad to help make Reigns and The Shield look great.

In the end, its a smart strategy by WWE and could result in Roman Reigns becoming the only legitimate talent on the roster. The problem with that, however, is that it takes away the credibility of any other babyfaces star on The Raw and forces the heels to play second fiddle to the Hounds of justice in the process.

With that being said and the trend continuing to get worse and worse by the week, here are five superstars that are being overshadowed by Roman Reigns. As always, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if there is anyone that we may have missed!

#5 Finn Balor

Three losses in a row. Can Finn Balor recover?

Does anyone remember Summerslam?

Believe it or not, that is the last time Finn Balor won a match and was only able to to do so after unleashing The Demon on Baron Corbin. He then lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Title match that eliminated him from the title picture completely and followed that up with a loss to Baron Corbin in a match where Corbin had an unfair advantage.

Unfortunately for Balor, his problems continued on Monday Night Raw when he lost clean to Bruan Strowman in the main event of the evening. Of course, that's not to say that Balor didn't put up a fight and look ok in defeat, but its not a good thing that WWE is handing this once great talent loss after loss on the main roster.

In the end, it seems like WWE is playing a game of Chess with Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and other top superstars on Raw. A game of chess that is going to result in WWE burying any other talent that isn't a heel, The Shield or Roman Reigns, which will leave the title picture pretty barren for quite a while.

