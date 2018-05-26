5 Tag Teams WWE Should Consider Forming

A current General Manager could even manage this epic tag team!

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan have both experienced difficulty in singles competition.

There are some WWE Superstars seemingly lost in the shuffle who need a change of scenery. They could find that change in the tag team division. WWE’s landscape constantly changes, especially in the tag team ranks.

It looks like there could be a major overhaul coming soon to the division. There are some storylines and backstage rumours pointing towards some major splits for teams such as The Deleters of Worlds, The New Day, The Show (Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre), Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Rusev Day.

There soon could be room for some new teams to emerge in the tag team division. Teams that could provide an opportunity for some WWE Superstars lost in the shuffle. Teams that could be stepping stones to greater things down the road for them. With that said, here are five tag teams WWE should consider forming.

5. Apollo Crews & R-Truth

Titus Worldwide has done nothing to help elevate Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews has struggled to connect with WWE fans and Titus Worldwide has done nothing to change that. R-Truth is a very accomplished tag team wrestler who has a ton of charisma. At this point in his career, Truth is far better off in a tag team.

Forming a tag team with the entertaining and talented veteran might be what Crews needs to get over with fans. Crews is very talented in the ring but his failure to connect with fans will never allow him to reach his full WWE potential. A tag team with Truth might be exactly what he needs to reach it.