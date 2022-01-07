5 things that could happen between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on this week's WWE SmackDown

It has been quite a turbulent week for WWE's Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar Universal Championship feud.

Initially, the pair were set to face each other one-on-one at WWE Day 1, with the championship on the line. Just hours before the event, The Tribal Chief tweeted out that he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The company ultimately reshuffled its deck and inserted Brock Lesnar into RAW's WWE Championship match instead. To the surprise of the WWE Universe, Brock Lesnar defeated Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley to walk with the title.

It now means that Brock Lesnar is WWE Champion, and Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion.

There's also the Paul Heyman element. Just before the holiday's, Heyman revealed that he was protecting Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar, which saw The Bloodline turn on their wise man. He was seen back with the WWE Champion this past Monday on RAW.

WWE has already released a teaser for this Friday night's SmackDown. They posted an image quoting Brock Lesnar saying that he'll see Roman Reigns on the blue brand.

That being said, let's take a look at five things that could happen between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown.

#5. A Universal Championship match could be set for the WWE SmackDown main event

Brock Lesnar will be defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. So what does that mean for the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns we were due to get?

Brock Lesnar could challenge Roman Reigns and say that he doesn't want The Tribal Chief breaking his 503-day run as Universal Champion. After all, Reigns is just days away from surpassing Lesnar's legendary reign.

This would be The Beast Incarnate's last chance to prevent that from happening. He could suggest they collide in the main event of SmackDown with the Universal Championship on the line.

SmackDown could kick off 2022 in an extraordinary way by having such a blockbuster match on this week's episode. The challenge could even be announced before the show to drum up plenty of hype.

This could be a spectacular way for Roman Reigns to break the Universal Championship reign record in style.

