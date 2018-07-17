Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Things The WWE Universe Doesn't Want To Admit About Roman Reigns

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.63K   //    17 Jul 2018, 11:47 IST

Roman Reigns,
Are you willing to admit these five things about Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns.

The name alone is enough to send a WWE fan running to a computer to talk about how awful he is and while fans do have a right to their opinion, how much of that opinion is based on reality? Furthermore, how realistic is it for Roman Reigns to be the top guy now that WWE has failed to establish him about for or five times now.

With that being said, and Reigns continuing to be a polarizing figure in The WWE, here are five things The WWE Universe doesn't want to admit about Roman Reigns. In the end, it is up to The WWE Universe to decide who they ultimately want to throw their support to, but should consider if their biases from previous experiences are getting in the way.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

#5 Very Polarizing

Roman Reigns,
Whether you love or hate Roman Reigns. At least you know who he is!

Its no secret that Roman Reigns is still a diamond in the rough and in need of some serious polishing before he becomes the top guy. But its not like he doesn't have some things down. In fact, it is becoming more and more obvious that Reigns is becoming very good at getting both a positive and a negative reaction from fans.

While some might see that as a bad thing, especially since it means that some fans don't buy him as the top guy, the people that are buying him as one is growing and that's a good thing. In the end, WWE doesn't have to win over everyone and should continue to try to win other fans over by expanding his character like they have been.


Top 5 Times the WWE Universe Rejected Roman Reigns
