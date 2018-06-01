Five Things WWE Must Avoid Doing At Money In The Bank

WWE has a lot of ways to make the Money in The Bank pay per view the best in years, but here are five ways that can ruin it for fans.

What should WWE avoid doing at Money in The Bank this year?

WWE has had a string of disappointing pay per views over the past couple of months, but can the company finally rebound and do things right at Money in The Bank? While many in The WWE Universe probably think that it's impossible to mess things up for a fourth straight pay per view in a row, the result actually wouldn't be all that surprising.

In fact, WWE could very easily throw themselves into the same booking trends that got them into trouble at WrestleMania, GGR and Backlash. Of course, there is a way for WWE to avoid doing this and make up crucial ground for the upcoming Summerslam pay per view, but they will have to avoid doing these five things at MITB to accomplish that.

#5 Roman Reigns winning

Who else wants to see Roman Reigns come up short at Money in The Bank?

Believe it or not, this one decision could negatively affect the pay per view in a big way. While that seems pretty ridiculous, especially with how absolutely stacked most of The Money In The Bank card is at the moment, one only has to look back to Samoa Joe versus Roman Reigns to see why a win for The Big Dog is a bad idea.

Not only did Reigns winning the match at Backlash create a lot of negative buzz around the pay per view, it was also so underwhelming that fans decided to leave before the match even ended. With that being said and Reigns generating nucleus heat from The WWE Universe right now, it makes sense for him to lose at MITB.

Another reason for Reigns to lose is that it actually may help build up some sympathy for him and prolong the feud between himself and The Modern Day Maharaja in the process. It's also a great landing spot for Mahal after months and months of falling down the card after losing The WWE Title, which will be very helpful for his future.

In the end, a win for Roman Reigns is sure to generate a negative reaction, create dissatisfaction with the overall direction of the product and might even lead to more fans leaving the arena in disgust. If WWE are really interested in focusing on the future of the company, they need to prove this by handing Reigns a loss at MITB.