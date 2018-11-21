5 things WWE must do on RAW in 2019

What does the future hold for Finn Balor and the rest of the Monday Night Raw roster?

What will Monday Night Raw look like in 2019?

While some people might think that they will see more of the same from the red brand when they enter the new year, one has to remember that they are still dealing with the absence of Roman Reigns, and an absolutely despised part-time champion. With that in mind, the landscape of the flagship show could and probably will look a lot different in 2019.

But what will those changes specifically include? Furthermore, will the changes make things better for the red brand or just make them worse? If nothing else, it's hard to know what the future holds for the Red brand, but it's not hard to suggest things that would probably make the overall quality of the show better

Whether WWE ultimately chooses to make these changes is up to them and will depend on what their vision is for the future of the show, but here are six things the company needs to do on Raw in 2019. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think Raw should do in 2019.

#6 bring back the hardcore title and the 24/7 rule

Who wants to see The Hardcore title make a return to WWE?

WWE has gotten better at filling their mid-cards with something exciting for fans to enjoy, but why stop there? In fact, why not go a step further and reintroduce the hardcore title and the 24/7 rule. Not only will this give a lot of superstars that are still toiling away in the mid-card something to do, but it also serves as something chaotic and entertaining.

Of course, the hardcore title won't solve all of Monday Night Raw's problem's, but it gives the brand another title to fight over and also integrates ruthless aggression era content into the product in the process. If nothing else, that would be a huge step forward the company and could also serve to bring a lot of fans back as well.

