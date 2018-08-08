WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Title Changes That Must Happen

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.10K // 08 Aug 2018, 19:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What titles do you think should change hands at Summerslam?

Let's be honest here.

The simple fact that any number of WWE titles could have a new owner by the time Summerslam goes off the air is awesome enough, but the endless possibilities of who the new champions could be are beyond exciting. in fact, its that rare time of the year, much like Wrestlemania, where anything and everything can happen.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

With that being said and Summerslam fast approaching, there are certain things WWE needs to do in order to ring in this new era and it starts with WWE pulling off these five title changes at the pay per view. Of course, some people are going to disagree with these perspectives, but try to see it from the point of view of creating the most positive change in the company.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments below and be sure to let us know which titles you would be most interested in seeing.

#5 Raw Tag team titles.

The B Team is an experiment that should have died by now!

Whether The WWE Universe wants to admit it or not, The B Team is one of the most poorly constructed tag teams in history and their gimmick is wearing thin. Unfortunately for The B team, that means getting beaten by The Revival at Summerslam, where they will be disposed of like the midcard fodder they are.

In the end, its nothing personal against The B Team, they just have no business in The Tag team division right now with their current gimmick. In fact, the gimmick isn't even interesting enough to keep getting positive reactions from fans, which is another indicator that a change will be made at Summerslam

1 / 5 NEXT