Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Title Changes That Must Happen 

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.10K   //    08 Aug 2018, 19:20 IST

WWE, Summerslam,
What titles do you think should change hands at Summerslam?

Let's be honest here.

The simple fact that any number of WWE titles could have a new owner by the time Summerslam goes off the air is awesome enough, but the endless possibilities of who the new champions could be are beyond exciting. in fact, its that rare time of the year, much like Wrestlemania, where anything and everything can happen.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

With that being said and Summerslam fast approaching, there are certain things WWE needs to do in order to ring in this new era and it starts with WWE pulling off these five title changes at the pay per view. Of course, some people are going to disagree with these perspectives, but try to see it from the point of view of creating the most positive change in the company.

As always, let us know what you think in the comments below and be sure to let us know which titles you would be most interested in seeing.

#5 Raw Tag team titles.

The B Team, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas,
The B Team is an experiment that should have died by now!

Whether The WWE Universe wants to admit it or not, The B Team is one of the most poorly constructed tag teams in history and their gimmick is wearing thin. Unfortunately for The B team, that means getting beaten by The Revival at Summerslam, where they will be disposed of like the midcard fodder they are.

In the end, its nothing personal against The B Team, they just have no business in The Tag team division right now with their current gimmick. In fact, the gimmick isn't even interesting enough to keep getting positive reactions from fans, which is another indicator that a change will be made at Summerslam

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
5 SummerSlam matches that WWE must add stipulations to
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Summerslam 2018 Is Must Watch
RELATED STORY
List Of Possible Matches That Could Happen At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
6 matches that NEED to happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Rumoured SummerSlam 2018 matches that will not happen
RELATED STORY
5 Signs That Brock Lesnar Is Retiring From WWE After...
RELATED STORY
5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do At SummerSlam And 5...
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 4 Unwanted Things That May Happen
RELATED STORY
4 Matches that should happen at Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us