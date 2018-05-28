5 Unexpected Money in the Bank Winners

No one expected these Superstars to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

CM Punk, former two time Money in the Bank briefcase holder, faced Brock Lesnar in a No Disqualification Match

The Money in the Bank Match is known for producing break-through Superstars, who used the Money in the Bank briefcase's Championship contract to reach greater heights in the company.

While there are some of the wrestlers who were expected to win the briefcase, there are some who no one expected would hold the contract in their hands.

Winning the contract helped to propel some of these stars' careers setting the foundation for what would be a run marked by success in the company, while some others found themselves unable to take proper use of the opportunity.

In this list, we will talk about those stars, who unexpectedly won the Money in the Bank briefcase, shocking the entire universe.

#5 The Miz (Raw Money in the Bank 2010)

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton

WWE pushed the Miz at a time and pace that no one thought they would, and according to many, the push came too early. He had a good run as part of a tag team with John Morrison and even held the United States Title.

That was expected to be the highest that he would go at the time. His victory was an actual surprise for fans, as no one had seen it coming. With the likes of Edge, Chris Jericho, John Morrison and Randy Orton involved, no one had expected the Miz to be the one to reach the briefcase and win the match.

He went on to have one of the most hated moments on WWE television when he cashed in the contract on Randy Orton.

You can watch the moment he cashed in the title here: