5 ways WWE is trying to make you like Roman Reigns

Is Roman Reigns finally poised to take his spot on top of The WWE mountain?

A seismic shift is currently taking place in WWE!

After years of WWE booking Roman Reigns poorly and essentially pushing him down fans throats as the next big thing, the company has seemingly reached a turning point and found a way to get fans to support Reigns. Of course, it wasn't an easy process at all and required many changes to the current product, but it seems like they are finally going in the right direction.

With that being said and WWE fans now living in a parallel universe where people actually chant, we want Reigns," one has to wonder what exactly brought about the change and how exactly WWE is pulling this off. Furthermore, what factors are at play that is making fans get behind Reigns?

In the end, its impossible to know all the factors that are at play here and what exactly is going on, but it seems like the WWE presented several factors of the current WWE product in order to get Reigns over. With that in mind, here are five ways The WWE Universe is being essentially tricked to get behind Reigns.

#5 Shorter promos

Something about Roman Reign's promos seems different!

One of the biggest problems Roman Reigns had was that his promos would go on forever. He would also get lost most times or go into some kind of hokey metaphor that the WWE wanted him to say. Fortunately for Reigns, WWE changed that by making his promos shorter and getting to the point faster.

In the end, it might not be a huge change, but it's one that seems to be really resonating with fans. Not only is that evident by the crowd erupting whenever Reigns delivers a one-liner, but also by how to the point he seems to be now. In fact, he has condensed his speaking so much that when he does get on the microphone, it has become more meaningful.

