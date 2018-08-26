Five Worst WWE Face Turns

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.40K // 26 Aug 2018, 09:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's crazy to think that someone thought that turning a villain like The Miz face was a good idea.

A good face turn can help solidify a Superstar as a fan favourite. Sometimes it takes time to build it up, and sometimes the fans choose who they want to cheer. Fans decided they wanted to cheer the irritable Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin, while a long storied relationship between Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth brought about one of the most emotional face turns of all time at WrestleMania VII.

However, more often than not, a face turn can often feel forced, leaving fans confused and uninterested in that superstar. For example, we've seen creative turn the Big Show multiple times for any number of reasons, making any change in personality he goes through feeling underserved. A failed face turn can, often, halt the progress of any performer dead in their tracks, sometimes leading to the end of their tenure in the WWE should they be unable to catch the attention of the WWE Universe.

Today, we'll take a look at some of the worst face turns in WWE history.

#5 Big Show turns face in a feud with the Great Khali

It was hard for anyone to be invested in this turn one month after obliterating Rey Mysterio at No Way Out

The Giant has turned so many times throughout his career that he's become a meme at this point in his career. Over twenty times, the Big Show has gone attempted to cross the line, and while sometimes it caught the attention of the WWE Universe, often the act has left the crowd and those at home groaning.

The Big Show returned to the WWE in 2008 by attacking Rey Mysterio at No Way Out, solidifying himself as a heel upon arrival. However, after his loss to Floyd Mayweather at WrestleMania XXV, Big Show addressed the Raw crowd the next night. He thanked Ric Flair who, at his Hall of Fame induction speech, said he considered Show to be the greatest big man in professional wrestling.

It was at this moment that The Great Khali interrupted the Big Show, and the two behemoths were put into a program together.

The problem with this specific Show turn was that he hadn't had a chance to earn it. He returned to the company only a month before, beating down Mysterio in a show of dominance. To hammer the point home, he would turn heel again only a few months afterwards, essentially making this whole moment pointless.

1 / 5 NEXT