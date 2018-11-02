5 Wrestlers Who Might Never Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

The Ninth Wonder of the World: Unlikely to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

In January 1993, WWE created their very own Hall of Fame, in response to the death of company legend, Andre "The Giant" who was made the very first inductee with a video package on television.

Three decades after the company's inception in 1963, it seemed like a wonderful idea in theory, however, the early years of the Hall of Fame inducted a range of wrestling personalities, spanning between the very deserving stars such as: Buddy Rogers, Gorilla Monsoon and Chief Jay Strongbow to the largely unknown performers such as: Johnny Rodz and Baron Mikel Scicluna.

In truth, it was a half-hearted attempt at a Hall of Fame and was quietly dropped after the 1996 ceremony and replaced with a light-hearted parody of the Oscars, the Slammy Awards.

The WWE Hall of Fame was re-established in 2004 to coincide with the twentieth edition of Wrestlemania.

WWE apparently recognising it's past mistakes and made a gigantic effort to improve the reputation of it's Hall by enshrining a large number of deserving candidates including: Sergeant Slaughter, Bobby Heenan, Harley Race, The Junkyard Dog, and Greg Valentine.

In subsequent years, many other of the biggest names in wrestling history such as: Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Edge and Goldberg would receive invitations to the Hall of Fame.

However, there are many more famous names who have had Hall of Fame worthy careers that are unlikely to be inducted any time soon, if at all.

In the following slideshow, SK looks at five wrestlers who you shouldn't expect to be inducted in future.

#5 Chyna

Chyna: A pioneer for women's wrestling

Joanie Laurer, better known as Chyna was a revelation when she debuted in WWE at In Your House: Final Four in February 1997.

Posing as a fan, Chyna assaulted Terri "Marlena" Runnels, shocking the live crowd who had never seen a woman as tall and muscular as her in mainstream wrestling before.

So imposing was Chyna, that she was installed as Triple H's bodyguard and later became a founding member of D-Generation X with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

A key member of the group's success, Chyna tapped into the mid-1990s girl power sensation as she often fought with the male grapplers inside and out of the ring.

In 1999, Chyna became a singles performer and defeated Jeff Jarrett to become Intercontinental Champion, marking the first time a woman had won a male Championship.

Chyna continued to be a focal part of WWE programming until mid 2001 when she left the company after failing to agree terms on a new deal. The fact that her former boyfriend, Triple H had left her for the boss's daughter, Stephanie McMahon put her in a very difficult position also.

It was a betrayal that Chyna never fully recovered from as her personal life descended into chaos.

Since her premature death due to an accidental overdose, Triple H has since stated he hopes one day she can be inducted. However, if WWE were serious about putting Chyna in the Hall of Fame then surely it would have happened by now.

