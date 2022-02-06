5 WWE dream matches for AJ Styles before he retires

AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Initially making his name in TNA Wrestling (now IMPACT Wrestling), Styles eventually became a top tier superstar for WWE and is now a household name with wrestling fans around the world.

"The Phenomenal" AJ Styles made his pro-wrestling debut in 1998 after being trained by Rick Michaels. Having caught the eye on the independent circuit, Styles signed for WCW just months prior to their demise. He eventually tried out for WWE, then the World Wrestling Federation, but was not offered a deal.

Styles once again worked his way around the independent scene, before landing in TNA in 2002. He became instrumental in the development of the company and became one of its biggest stars. Starting in the promotions famous X-Division, he then became a top tier talent competing for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 AJ Styles is the only one to win the NWA, TNA, IWGP and WWE Championships AJ Styles is the only one to win the NWA, TNA, IWGP and WWE Championships https://t.co/lUJH6Pi0IM

After twelve years with the company, Styles left citing reasons relating to a new contract offered to him. He eventually flew halfway around the world to perform for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, becoming the leader of the Bullet Club stable.

Following a successful two years in Japan, AJ left NJPW in 2016 after he unsuccessfully challenged Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 10. Upon his departure, he immediately joined WWE and debuted at the Royal Rumble event just weeks later.

AJ went on to become a three-time United States Champion, a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWE Champion during his current tenure with the company.

Now at the age of 44, he has faced the best of the best, but there are still plenty of WWE dream matches still open for him to have.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE dream matches for AJ Styles before he retires.

#5 AJ Styles vs. Cesaro

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse AJ Styles and Cesaro have never faced off in a singles match.



I need to see it. AJ Styles and Cesaro have never faced off in a singles match.I need to see it. https://t.co/VvABh0CnfA

It is hard to believe that AJ Styles has been in WWE for six years and is yet to face Cesaro one-on-one on television. How has this not happened yet?

In fact, the two colliding one-on-one has only happened once at a live event in 2016, and that's it. They have competed in a few tag team matches, but none of them will compare to seeing them go toe-to-toe against each other.

The hard-hitting Cesaro against the high-flying AJ Styles just has showstealer written all over it. It certainly needs to happen sometime in the future, and it is very likely it will happen someday before AJ walks away from the ring.

