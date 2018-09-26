Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five WWE dream matches that have already happened outside the WWE

Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.66K   //    26 Sep 2018, 00:33 IST

<p>

Daniel Bryan


Thinking up dream matches is a favourite activity of wrestling fans as they get to imagine fighters from different generations, different promotions and different countries meeting in the middle of the ring and fighting it out to see who the best is. The WWE universe is no exception as there are a number of matches that the fans would give anything to see. With WWE continuously hiring superstars who have appeared in other promotions, several supporters of the company may be surprised to learn that matches they consider dream matches may have already happened.

Honourable Mentions


The YES Lock
The YES Lock

This honourable mentions section is dedicated to Daniel Bryan vs. Chris Benoit. While every other match on this list has happened elsewhere and might theoretically happen in the WWE, this match will never happen. Chris Benoit was one of the most technically gifted wrestlers ever, and many fans would have loved to see his in-ring ability on display against Daniel Bryan.


Crippler Crossface
Crippler Crossface

What would make the match even more interesting, is the fact that they both made use of the crossface submission move and the fans would be eager to see who could lock it in first. The match would get five stars from pundits and wrestling fans alike. 

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
Dream Matches Teased For SmackDown 1000 By WWE
RELATED STORY
SK's Take: WWE hints at potential comebacks with epic...
RELATED STORY
Five present WWE superstars who had awesome matches...
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE betrayals that broke fan's hearts
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why The WWE Championship Is Currently Mediocre...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Samoa Joe not winning the WWE title at Super...
RELATED STORY
4 Smartest heels in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE planning huge WWE Championship match...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches for Big Cass on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us