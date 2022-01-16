5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - New challenger for RAW Women's Title, Superstar breaks fastest match record 

The road to WWE Royal Rumble continued this week on RAW and SmackDown. The premium live event is just two weeks away, and it's one of the company's most highly anticipated nights of the year. Plus, above all, it officially kicks off the road to WrestleMania.

This week, we learned about more entrants into the men's and women's Rumble matches and new contenders for championships were crowned. The company also heated up ongoing feuds on both brands.

WWE offered plenty of noteworthy segments and matches on this week's shows. On RAW, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley had a heated confrontation. Likewise, on SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins traded verbal barbs.

RAW and SmackDown delivered on different fronts, which overall made it a productive week of action, just as the next few months should be. Leading up to the biggest show of the year, many fans expect the company to kick its product into high gear, and this objective has been apparent over the past few days.

With that said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week on RAW and SmackDown.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years

Laura 🌸 @RosePlanted__ Loved seeing Lita on Smackdown ! Loved seeing Lita on Smackdown ! https://t.co/ySTuK5xRuz

On the January 7th episode of SmackDown, it was announced that a whole host of legends and Hall of Famers would return for the Women's Royal Rumble match. Among others, four-time Women's Champion Lita stood out among other surprise entrants.

Prior to this week's episode of SmackDown, the company revealed that Lita would return earlier than the Royal Rumble, as she was announced to appear on Friday night. When she came to the ring, she did an interview with lead play-by-play commentator Michael Cole. Cole asked her a number of questions about her return, and the Hall of Famer made it clear that she was hoping for one more run.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair eventually interrupted the segment. The Queen poked fun at Lita and ultimately stated that she would put an end to the fan-favorite's comeback. After some more verbal goading from Flair, Lita dropped the reigning champion with a Twist of Fate.

Overall, seeing Lita on SmackDown for the first time in nearly 20 years was an incredible moment. The legend showed the world that she's back and she means business. It'll be interesting to see how her quest to win the Royal Rumble and earn a title shot plays out over the coming weeks.

