5 WWE Superstars Past and Present with an exceptionally high pain tolerance

Dangerous Wrestling Move- The shooting Star Press

The wrestling industry is built on the backs of men and women who continuously put their lives on the line for the entertainment of millions. Many wrestling moves are extremely dangerous, and they may cause permanent injury or death if not done correctly. However, even if the moves are performed in the safest way possible, they still cause unimaginable pain which is why the WWE is so insistent that people do not try them out. Despite the danger, several WWE superstars have gone above and beyond the call of duty and left everything they had in the ring: blood, sweat, tears, and in some cases teeth. This is a list of five WWE wrestlers who endured unimaginable pain in the middle of the ring and still fought through to the end.

Honourable mentions

Several wrestlers deserve an honorable mention on this list beginning with Antonio Cesaro who lost his teeth in the middle of a match with Dean Ambrose. John Cena also gets an honorable mention for the brutality he suffered at the hands of the Nexus. Charlotte Flair also lost her teeth after a fight with Carmella.

Charlotte: "I can't take a picture I lost my teeth" (from instagram: huglikekim) pic.twitter.com/v9PYY9uZoQ — Jansawa (@janjasawa) May 11, 2018

#5. Rowdy Roddy Piper

The Rowdy One

Arguably one of the biggest superstars to step foot in a WWE ring, Rowdy Roddy Piper could take as much as he got. Before becoming a professional wrestler, the rowdy one trained in boxing and Judo where he earned a black belt. His previous fighting experience toughened him up considerably giving him a unique edge over most of his opponents.

Piper proved that he was tougher than most while working NWA Starrcade in 1983 in a match against Greg Valentine. During the match, Piper's ear was severely injured which according to the announcer, greatly hindered his balance which is pretty necessary for any wrestling match. Piper managed to fight through the pain and the disorientation caused by the lack of balance, and fight to the end of the match.

