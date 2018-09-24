Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars Past and Present with an exceptionally high pain tolerance

Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.88K   //    24 Sep 2018, 22:23 IST

Dangerous Wrestling Move- The shooting Star Press
Dangerous Wrestling Move- The
shooting
Star Press

The wrestling industry is built on the backs of men and women who continuously put their lives on the line for the entertainment of millions. Many wrestling moves are extremely dangerous, and they may cause permanent injury or death if not done correctly. However, even if the moves are performed in the safest way possible, they still cause unimaginable pain which is why the WWE is so insistent that people do not try them out. Despite the danger, several WWE superstars have gone above and beyond the call of duty and left everything they had in the ring: blood, sweat, tears, and in some cases teeth. This is a list of five WWE wrestlers who endured unimaginable pain in the middle of the ring and still fought through to the end.

Honourable mentions

Several wrestlers deserve an honorable mention on this list beginning with Antonio Cesaro who lost his teeth in the middle of a match with Dean Ambrose. John Cena also gets an honorable mention for the brutality he suffered at the hands of the Nexus. Charlotte Flair also lost her teeth after a fight with Carmella.


#5. Rowdy Roddy Piper


The Rowdy One
The Rowdy One

Arguably one of the biggest superstars to step foot in a WWE ring, Rowdy Roddy Piper could take as much as he got. Before becoming a professional wrestler, the rowdy one trained in boxing and Judo where he earned a black belt. His previous fighting experience toughened him up considerably giving him a unique edge over most of his opponents.

Piper proved that he was tougher than most while working NWA Starrcade in 1983 in a match against Greg Valentine. During the match, Piper's ear was severely injured which according to the announcer, greatly hindered his balance which is pretty necessary for any wrestling match. Piper managed to fight through the pain and the disorientation caused by the lack of balance, and fight to the end of the match. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Mick Foley
Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
5 forgotten erstwhile WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon didn't push after they got...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest Paid WWE Male Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Different WWE Superstars and their economic backgrounds
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The WWE and its dependence on part-time superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents: Part 2
RELATED STORY
11 Small Hollywood movie roles did by WWE Superstars that...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should feud with Roman Reigns before...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars and their childhood celebrity crushes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us