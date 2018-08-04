6 WWE Superstars who may be missing SummerSlam

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.09K // 04 Aug 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Guess which popular WWE superstars won't be at SummerSlam!

The SummerSlam pay-per-view is right around the corner and while WWE has already done an amazing job with their booking for the show, there are other things they have seemingly let fall through the cracks. In fact, there are several popular superstars that won't be at the show at all for various reasons.

Why would several top Superstars be missing from the biggest party of the summer, which is one of the big four pay-per-views of the year? Furthermore, What effect will it have on SummerSlam in the long run? While its impossible to know exactly what's going on and how things will play out, here are five superstars that won't be appearing at the PPV.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

As always, a reason will be given as for why they will not be at the pay-per-view and the effect that their absence has on the rest of the pay per view, their career and the storyline will also be discussed. Make sure to let us know what you think in the comments below and feel free to let us know which absence you are most saddened by!

#6 Jason Jordan

Where is Jason Jordon?

Jason Jordan, who had been revealed last year as Kurt Angle's son for a storyline, hasn't been seen since injuring his neck and now it looks like he won't be seen at SummerSlam either. With that being said, several outlets are reporting that when he does return, he will be reunited with Chad Gable to form American Alpha, which is a plus for him.

Whether WWE chooses to follow up on his storyline with Kurt Angle or not remains to be seen and will depend on what their intention is once he returns to the main roster. Unfortunately for Jordan however, being put back in the tag team he started his main roster career on could be a step backwards considering how high profile his storyline with Kurt was.

1 / 6 NEXT