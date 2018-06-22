5 WWE Superstars the company needs to release soon

Big Cass has already been given the boot by WWE, but who should the company get rid of next?

Brian Thornsburg ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 13:49 IST 23.64K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who else will be shown the door after Big Cass was let go this week?

WWE just handed Big Cass his Good-bye papers.

While some WWE fans saw it coming and were even happy with WWE's decision for one reason or another, others are wondering why exactly the 7 footer got the axe. Not only is it a strange occurrence after Cass had just come back from injury, it also goes against rumours that he would be receiving a bit push in the future.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

With that being said and Big Cass tapping out to Daniel Bryan twice in the last two months before being unceremoniously tossed out the door, it seems like WWE is starting to cut fat out of the roster now that Royal Rumble season is over. In fact, Big Cass's ax could be the start of many stars getting booted from the company.

Here are five superstars or teams that WWE needs to get rid of in the coming months.

#5 Heath Slader and Rhyno

Have Rhyno and Heath Slader been carrying their weight on The Raw roster?

It's no secret that the former Tag team champions haven't been relevant in quite awhile, which means WWE might be thinking about showing them the door. Another thing that hints at the popular tag team getting The Axe is the fact that they had been on a losing streak lately and don't seem to be getting a push anytime soon within bloated tag team division.

In the end, the team had a gun run, a catch slogan to sell t-shirts and that B team kind of swagger about them. Unfortunately for both guys, they are now being looked over in favour of The next B Team, which seems to show the chaotic and unpredictable nature of the tag team division right now.